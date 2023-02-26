media release: The Midwest Performing Arts Youth Performance Groups are hosting a Concert for a Cause that will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023. The dance concert will be held at 3:00 PM at the Waunakee High School Performing Arts Center. The goal of this event is for our young dancers to present the community with a beautiful dance concert, while also getting involved and supporting a good cause. The cause this year is Breanna's Gift.

​All ticket sale proceeds of the dance concert will go directly to the cause. Tickets will be general admission and $20, cash or check only. YPG dancers will be selling tickets individually and a limited amount of tickets will be available at the front desk starting January 16, 2023. Tickets will be available at the front of house before the performance. Additional donations by cash or check are gladly accepted. You may also donate directly to Breanna's Gift through their website.​

We realize that we could not make this event possible without the support of our volunteers, donors, and community members. We greatly appreciate any type of contribution you are willing to make. We are very excited about this event and the opportunity to help a great cause. This Concert is open to anyone that is interested in showing their support.