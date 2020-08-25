Concerts on the Square

press release: August 25th, the WCO and Jeans 'n Classics will perform live at Breese Stevens Field and the performance will be live-streamed at the Duck Pond's Drive-In! The WCO is committed to the health and safety of our patrons, musicians, staff, and volunteers. While adhering to Dane County's limit on outdoor gatherings, at this time we are unable to admit the public to our Breese Stevens broadcasting location during the concert. Tickets are on sale now for your spot at the Duck Pond Drive-in concert simulcast on August 25. There are only 115 spots available, so reserve yours today!

PURCHASE DRIVE-IN TICKETS

$25 entry per vehicle

Come Together is a tribute to classic hits from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s! This concert features a Classic Rock, Soul, and R&B soundtrack for a summer party, including your favorites: The Beatles, The Who, U2, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Marvin Gaye, and Earth, Wind & Fire!