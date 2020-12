× Expand Ingrid Laas Jeans 'n Classics and Andrew Sewell at a 2019 Concerts on the Square

press release: Enjoy Concerts on the Square from your couch, or wherever you'll be, with this one-time free rebroadcast of Come Together, our live performance from Aug. 25.

To watch this free online event: visit WCO Live on December 11

Hear favorite hits from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, all performed by the WCO with special guests Jeans ‘n Classics.