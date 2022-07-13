press release: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s famous Concerts on the Square is headed back to the square this summer, returning with a six concert series, no restrictions and all the fun the community has come to expect when the weather turns warm.

The first concert is scheduled for June 29. This marks the return of the WCO’s 38-year tradition, kicking off Concerts on the Square on the last Wednesday of June. The remaining five shows will run throughout July, with the final performance scheduled for August 3.

July 13 guest soloists: Middleton High School Choir, Mt. Zion Gospel Choir

As the former Assistant to the Director of Community Relations in the Office of the Chancellor at UW-Madison, Lee worked with many schools in Madison and the surrounding area promoting education, graduation, and a college education for all.

Since his early years in Milwaukee, Lee excelled in music and athletics. He began playing the piano for his church choir at the age of 13. In high school, college, and post graduation, he was a track and field star, specializing in the long jump. Lee graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1978 with a degree in education.

From 1982 until 2000, Lee has worked with countless schools in Madison and throughout the Midwest as an artist in residence teaching many different genres of music to children. He has written two books of music for children, has composed scores of songs and has been the music director for the Mt. Zion Church in Madison for 34 years.

Lee has also composed music for the Madison Symphony, has performed at the Governor's Mansion, and has appeared at many civic events. He has won numerous honors for his work in community service, music, and youth development.

Program

CLAUDE CHAMPAGNE | Danse Villageoise (Allegro Champagne)

FAURE | Requiem (Pie Jesu, In Paradisum), feat. Middleton High School Choir

WILLIAM BANFIELD | Testimony of Tone, Tune and Time, world premiere

PATRICE RUSHEN | Mine Eyes Have Seen the Glory, I. Power from the Pulpit, III. Freedom is not Free

STANLEY | Songs by Leotha, feat. Mt. Zion Gospel Choir and Middleton High School Choir

STANLEY | Encore

*Program subject to change

The full schedule for the summer:

June 29 – Motown with Spectrum

– Motown with Spectrum July 6 – Summer Celebration

– Summer Celebration July 13 – Reflections on Liberty

– Reflections on Liberty July 20 – The Planets & Ho-Chunk

– The Planets & Ho-Chunk July 27 – Rachmaninov’s Third

– Rachmaninov’s Third Aug. 3 – Finale with Foley

Visit https://wcoconcerts.org/ cos to learn more about each of the concerts. Each performance begins at 7 p.m. People can begin putting down blankets to reserve spots around the Capitol at 3 p.m. Each concert will be entirely free with no limitations on who or how many people can attend. As it does every year, the WCO will have limited reserved seating and tables.

Each concert will include the full orchestra, made up of world-class musicians from around the U.S. along with special guests. They’ll feature an array of genres and diverse, cross-cultural programming meant to entertain and introduce the community to music they may not otherwise hear.

To keep up-to-date with performance schedules, community members can sign up for email updates on the WCO website or follow the orchestra on Facebook and Instagram. To donate, visit wcoconcerts.org/donate.