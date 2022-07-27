× Expand Ralf Dombrowski Maxim Lando

press release: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s famous Concerts on the Square is headed back to the square this summer, returning with a six concert series, no restrictions and all the fun the community has come to expect when the weather turns warm.

The first concert is scheduled for June 29. This marks the return of the WCO’s 38-year tradition, kicking off Concerts on the Square on the last Wednesday of June. The remaining five shows will run throughout July, with the final performance scheduled for August 3.

July 27 guest artist:

Praised for both his “infectious exuberance” and “impressive delicacy” (The New York Times), Maxim Lando was recently awarded the 2021/22 Vendome Grand Prize and the prestigious 2020 Gilmore Young Artist Award. He was also named Musical America’s “New Artist of the Month”. Maxim first received international attention in 2017, appearing on the piano bench alongside Lang Lang to perform the parts intended for Mr. Lang’s injured left hand at Carnegie Hall’s Gala Opening Night; they were also joined by Chick Corea for an unprecedented three-pianist version of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” with the Philadelphia Orchestra, led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

Maxim has performed with renowned orchestras around the world, including the symphonies of Pittsburgh, Toronto, Vancouver and Hawaii, and St. Petersburg, as well as Russia’s Mariinsky Theater Orchestra, the Russian National Orchestra, Bolshoi Symphony, Moscow Philharmonic, Kazakh State Philharmonic, Israel Philharmonic, and China’s NCPA Orchestra. This season, he will debut with solo concerts at Alte Oper Frankfurt and the Essen Philharmonic in Germany, perform a series of chamber music concerts at the Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Festival, and appear with the Neubrandenburger Philharmonie, Memphis Symphony, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Kalamazoo Symphony, and Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra. He will also appear with the Jupiter Chamber Players and perform in recitals at Arizona Friends of Chamber Music and the Lied Center of Kansas.

Maxim won First Prize at the 2018 Young Concert Artists International Auditions. He opened the 2019-20 Young Concert Artists Series with recital debuts in Washington, DC, at the Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater, and in New York in the Peter Marino Concert at Carnegie Hall’s Zankel Hall, which made The New York Times's "10 Months of Classical Concerts You Won't Want to Miss!".

Mr. Lando was also invited to play at the grand opening of Steinway and Sons in Beijing, and has performed at the National Center for Performing Arts in Beijing, Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, Samos Young Artist Festival in Greece, Rising Stars Munich, Jupiter Symphony Chamber Players in New York City, Ravinia and Aspen and Music Festivals, and Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Chicago’s Millennium Park.

Dedicated to making classical music accessible to his own generation, Maxim has been featured on CNN’s Best of Quest, NPR’s “From The Top,” BBC Radio 4 and WQXR. A proponent of Sing For Hope’s mission, he served as a last-minute replacement for Lea Salonga at its 2017 Gala.

Winner of the Gold Medal at the 2017 Berlin International Music Competition, Maxim has participated in the Artemisia Akademie at Yale University, is an alumnus of the Lang Lang International Music Foundation, and is a student of Hung-Kuan Chen (YCA Alumnus) and Tema Blackstone at The Juilliard School.

Program

William Dawson | II. Hope in the Night from Negro Folk Symphony

Amy Beach | II. Alla Sicilian-allegro vivace-andante from Symphony in E minor, Op. 32, "Gaelic" (1896)

SERGEI RACHMANINOV | Piano Concerto No. 3

MAXIM LANDO | Piano

*Program subject to change

The full schedule for the summer:

June 29 – Motown with Spectrum

– Motown with Spectrum July 6 – Summer Celebration

– Summer Celebration July 13 – Reflections on Liberty

– Reflections on Liberty July 20 – The Planets & Ho-Chunk

– The Planets & Ho-Chunk July 27 – Rachmaninov’s Third

– Rachmaninov’s Third Aug. 3 – Finale with Foley

Visit https://wcoconcerts.org/ cos to learn more about each of the concerts. Each performance begins at 7 p.m. People can begin putting down blankets to reserve spots around the Capitol at 3 p.m. Each concert will be entirely free with no limitations on who or how many people can attend. As it does every year, the WCO will have limited reserved seating and tables.

Each concert will include the full orchestra, made up of world-class musicians from around the U.S. along with special guests. They’ll feature an array of genres and diverse, cross-cultural programming meant to entertain and introduce the community to music they may not otherwise hear.

To keep up-to-date with performance schedules, community members can sign up for email updates on the WCO website or follow the orchestra on Facebook and Instagram. To donate, visit wcoconcerts.org/donate.