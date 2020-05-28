ONLINE: Conduit

press release: Conduit is a live-streamed series that keeps people talking about arts, culture, and community in Madison. Join us for interviews and panels while you're social-distancing, and learn about how creative people in Madison can support each other during the pandemic and well into the future. Conduit is a collaborative project of Communication, UnderBelly, and Tone Madison.

To join our next conversation, fill out this Google Form. We’ll send you the Zoom link, and all the funds we raise from donations during the episode (we kindly ask that you kick in at least $1 for each session you join) will be used to support artists and local arts organizations.