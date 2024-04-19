media release: ConFluence: A Prelude

World Premiere Collaboration for Three Seasons, set to Regeneration: A Pentalogy, a new symphony by Madison Composer Michael Bell, April 19-21, 2024, at the Overture Center for the Arts

ConFluence: A Prelude is the launch of a world premiere and a multi-phased, creative collaboration between Kanopy Dance and Madison composer, Michael Bell (Bell), that is designed to evolve over the course of several seasons. For the initial phase of this “master work in progress", Kanopy’s co-artistic directors, Robert E. Cleary and Lisa Thurrell, will choreograph original dances (solos, duets, group ensembles) for three principal movements in Bell’s new symphony, Regeneration: A Pentalogy.

In Regeneration: A Pentalogy---a dialogue of existence --- Bell musically recounts five movements of life across the “spiral" of time: birth, youth, career, crisis, and realization. He celebrates the regenerative power of connecting to our ecosphere, particularly in the face of environmental upheavals like climate change. Bell also integrates Klezmer (traditional Jewish secular music) in his work, poignantly honoring the memory of his cherished father-in-law.

The choreography for Regeneration: A Pentalogy, created by Cleary and Thurrell, will artfully move dancers through the “spiral of time", and the rhythmic journey of achieving equanimity in attuning to nature’s essence.

This is Cleary and Thurrell’s 3rd collaboration with Bell-- the first two were staged at Wisconsin’s celebrated Fermentation Festival and Art DTour to his eclectic blend of acoustic folk, bluegrass, and jazz.

ConFluence: A Prelude

Apr 19-21, 2024 (Fri-Sun)

Friday, 7:30PM, Saturday, 4:30PM & 7:30 PM, Sunday, 1 PM & 4 PM

Tickets (reserved seating): $40

Groups: 4 or more $35

Ages 18 & under and Students $20

Overture.org (608) 258-4141