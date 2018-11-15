Confronting Political Dishonesty: Lessons from Eastern Europe

press release: 4:00 pm, (refreshments served beginning at 3:45), 206 Ingraham Hall

Aspen Brinton, associate professor of international studies, Virginia Commonwealth University

Drawing from the writings of various Central European thinkers who understand why “speaking truth to power” can be extremely complicated, Brinton argues that Central European experiences of dissenting against political dishonesty can help inform our existential and political responses to current propagation of untruths. These conceptual ideas from Central European thought are rich and varied, open to new embodiment, and still capable of helping us to confront the untruthful pathways of our thoughts, speech, and actions.