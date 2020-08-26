ONLINE: Confronting Violence In Our Community: Roots, Solutions, and Actions, Part 2

press release: Join the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness for our weekly Morning Coffee call on Wed., August 26th, 9:00-10:00am CST! We will host Part 2 of a crucial conversation as we discuss recent gun violence in our city, police violence in Kenosha, and what it will take to stop it. We will be joined by special guests Kaleem Caire, Founder & CEO of One City Schools, Mattie Reese, a Madison-based Community Leader, Activist and Business Owner; and Roderick "Rudy" Bankston, Founder & CEO of Milwaukee-based I Am We Coaching & Mentoring. SHARE! See you there. RSVP here.

For past conversations, visit https://www.facebook.com/ BlackWomensWellnessDay