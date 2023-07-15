media release: Come join us for an in person concert with "Congress of Starlings" at the Farley Center under the Bur Oak Welcoming Area (BOWA). Cost: $15 PAY AT THE DOOR; SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL MUSICIANS! All proceeds will go to the musiciansPlease bring your own chairs, blankets and picnic. There will be one of our farmers selling fresh, organic vegetables and Farley Center honey will be available (cash or check only).

We are offering an informational tour with Farley Center Board Member Jeanne Meier at 4:00- one hour before the concert. No charge for the tour.

We are also offering a Farley Center Food Forest Tour with Kalev Kristjuhan/Wisc. Food Forests following the concert from 7:00-8:00. No charge for the tour.

"Congress of Starlings is a long-time favorite on the Chicago indie music scene. Aerin Tedesco and Andrea Bunch have been called ‘two of the most beautiful noises on the planet.’ The Starlings have brought their music to world famous venues like Milwaukee’s Summerfest, The National Women’s Music Festival, Halsted Market Days, Taste of Chicago, Pride Fest, Hard Rock Café, The House of Blues, and to beloved Chicago venues like The Old Town School of Folk Music, SPACE, Schuba’s and Martyr’s. "

Whether as an acoustic duo or a full band, Congress of Starlings joyfully delivers a unique, startling blend of unearthly harmonies, rich melodies, and unusual meters. Lyrically, their concerns reach from the depths of the heart, across the damaged American landscape, and through the mists of other worlds. Their voices are unmatched in their ability to move and enrapture audiences. Their songs are raw and powerful.

Website: https://www. congressofstarlings.com/

HOSTED BY:

Farley Center

www.farleycenter.org

Natural Path Sanctuary

naturalpathsanctuary,org