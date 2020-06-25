ONLINE: Connecting Structural and Interpersonal ﻿Hate Violence and Discrimination

press release:Join the Connecting Structural and Interpersonal Hate Violence and Discrimination workshop by SAALT

SAALT will start with a presentation providing historical context for hate violence and discrimination of Muslim, Arab, and South Asian communities in the United States, lessons learned from 9/11, and current context of hate violence now during Covid-19 crisis along with data and trends. We will also discuss community tools and strategies for addressing discrimination on campus. We will then open up for discussion to allow faculty and staff to share the impact of current hate violence and discrimination on campus. We can collectively discuss personal and institutional responses that utilize a solidarity framework.

Facilitators: South Asian Amer­i­cans Lead­ing Togeth­er (SAALT) is a nation­al, non­par­ti­san, non-prof­it orga­ni­za­tion that fights for racial jus­tice and advo­cates for the civ­il rights of all South Asians in the Unit­ed States.