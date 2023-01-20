Conner Smith, Hannah Ellis, Shane Profitt, Ashley Cooke, Nate Smith
Barrymore Theatre 2090 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: MIDWEST ENGINE SERVICE & HAMMERS AUTO SERVICE SHOP PRESENT 96.3 STAR COUNTRY CLASS OF 2023
Tickets: $27.00 Advance/$32.00 Day Of Show
Gold Circle $40.00 Advance/$45.00 Day Of Show Gold Circle tickets include Early Entry, Preferred Seating, and a Commemorative Event Poster.)
Platinum Star Country VIP Experience: $55.00 Advance (The Platinum Star Country VIP Experience includes Early Entry, Preferred Seating, Commemorative Event Poster, and Meet & Greet with all the Artists After the Show.
There are a limited number of Platinum Star Country VIP Experience tickets and Gold Circle tickets and they are available only by phone at (608) 241-8633 or online.
96.3 Star Country’s “Class of 2023” Show is where you get to see the future country stars of tomorrow… now! Previous performers include Luke Combs, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen and more. All artists will be joined on one stage for a one-of-a-kind, acoustic event presented by Midwest Engine Service and Hammers Auto Service Shop.
CONNER SMITH
HANNAH ELLIS
SHANE PROFITT
ASHLEY COOKE
NATE SMITH