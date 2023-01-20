Conner Smith, Hannah Ellis, Shane Profitt, Ashley Cooke, Nate Smith

media release: MIDWEST ENGINE SERVICE & HAMMERS AUTO SERVICE SHOP PRESENT 96.3 STAR COUNTRY CLASS OF 2023

Tickets: $27.00 Advance/$32.00 Day Of Show

Gold Circle $40.00 Advance/$45.00 Day Of Show Gold Circle tickets include Early Entry, Preferred Seating, and a Commemorative Event Poster.)

Platinum Star Country VIP Experience: $55.00 Advance (The Platinum Star Country VIP Experience includes Early Entry, Preferred Seating, Commemorative Event Poster, and Meet & Greet with all the Artists After the Show.

There are a limited number of Platinum Star Country VIP Experience tickets and Gold Circle tickets and they are available only by phone at (608) 241-8633 or online.

96.3 Star Country’s “Class of 2023” Show is where you get to see the future country stars of tomorrow… now! Previous performers include Luke Combs, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen and more. All artists will be joined on one stage for a one-of-a-kind, acoustic event presented by Midwest Engine Service and Hammers Auto Service Shop.

CONNER SMITH

https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCcK_ TsypU8xldkKwcx0NYhQ

HANNAH ELLIS

https://www.youtube.com/user/ hannahgreyellis

SHANE PROFITT

https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCwi4Xi136-evxVj_ xynkMJA

ASHLEY COOKE

https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCerLAYKg_ eFJ1hh2RHhooHg

NATE SMITH

https://www.youtube.com/ channel/ UC7UNe3j1xMFEX2xr9TG9xAg