ONLINE: conNEXTions Entrepreneur Panel

press release: Join us for this exciting event and connect with entrepreneurs from various industries! Come listen to their stories on how they started their ventures and meet awesome people in our community. You'll also get to hear from representatives from organizations and programs that support entrepreneurs. This event is free but we would greatly appreciate a donation to help support the mentees in our program to become entrepreneurs! Registration is required.

Saturday, November 13, from 10am-12:30pm, on Zoom.

conNEXTions is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that guides underrepresented young adults from the Madison community to achieve their financial, educational and career goals through mentoring, networking and professional development.