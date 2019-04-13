conNEXTions Meet & Greet

Badger Rock Neighborhood Center 501 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: Calling all mentees and mentors! Are you looking to grow your personal and professional development and need a little guidance on achieving your dreams? Or are you looking to give back to the community as a mentor and help young adults with their career goals? Well, join us for our meet and greet event to learn more about the conNEXTions program. We guide young adults from Madison between the ages of 18-29 and help with their financial, educational and career goals. Enjoy delicious food from Lemongrass Madison and meet other mentees, mentors and the conNEXTions team. This event is free. Please RSVP to ensure that we will have enough food for everyone.

Badger Rock Neighborhood Center 501 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
