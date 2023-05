media release: Applications for conNEXTions 2023 virtual program are OPEN!

We guide underrepresented young adults between 18 and 30 to achieve their goals by increasing their social capital and financial knowledge, and connecting them to the community. We provide mentoring opportunities and teach them how to network. We also offer free personal and professional development workshops.

The next series runs from June 10 to Dec. 9. Apply by May 19.