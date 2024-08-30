media release: MADISON FOLK MUSIC SOCIETY PRESENTS CONNIE KALDOR

Canadian Folk Icon Connie Kaldor — singer-songwriter, entertainer, TV personality, and women’s music pioneer—is celebrating 45 years in show business this year with her upcoming 18th recording, titled Keep Going! She began her career in folk music as part of the Canadian wave alongside artists like Stan Rogers and Valdy. Armed with her enormous stage presence, her unforgettable melodies, and her emotional depth as a songwriter, Connie became a headline act on the festival circuit.

Her extensive touring has earned her a loyal fan-base that extends far beyond the traditional boundaries of folk and the Boston Globe has described her as, "a masterful performer, wildly funny one moment, deeply personal the next." A three-time Juno Award winner, Connie is a member of the Order of Canada, a Queen’s Golden Jubilee Medal recipient, holds an honorary doctorate from the University of Regina, and is the first songwriter to receive a Western Literature Association Award of Merit.

