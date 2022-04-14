Conquer the Stage

press release: Well, we're doing this again! This event was previous called "Crucible's Unusually Talented People". It is now back with a new name.

This will be our fourth variety/benefit show. This time we are raising money for Planned Parenthood. "Calling all performers of various talents! Feat Treat Entertainment is setting up a variety show and is looking for performers. Dancers, comedians, circus acts, freak show type things, stupid human tricks, and more"

If you are interested in being a part of our show, send an email to feattreatent@gmail.com with:

• Your name

• Talent

• How long you think your performance will last (15-minute limit)

$5.00 admission. Doors @ 6:30 PM; Show @ 7:00 PM