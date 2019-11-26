Conscious Feminine Conversations

press release: Every Tuesday night, 6-8pm:

Conscious Women everywhere! Please bring your presence to this weekly informal FREE gathering designed for women.

The idea is to create a meeting place for women to gather and discuss anything & everything about being a woman. Each week; different women volunteer to "spark" conversation amongst everyone present. (if you are ever feeling inspired to "guide" the flow, please reach out to Aubree Saia to arrange)

To be clear, this isn't a workshop or a presentation...it's a place to connect, talk and share with other like minded women in our community.

Topics could include: self care, sacred sexuality, emotional health, motherhood, herbalism, art, women in politics, nutrition, food, consciousness and beyond. There are no limits to what we may wish to discuss. Come create magic, healing, positive connection and a sacred sisterhood where we can share our wisdom, voices and hearts with one another.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/404750426872961/