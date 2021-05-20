ONLINE: Consciousness of Connection: Awakening from Despair to Awe

press release: Coordinated by Promega Corporation and the BTC Institute, the International Forum on Consciousness offers a lively two days of information-sharing and discussion regarding important – and often challenging – topics. Launched in 2010, the Forum has focused on exploring dimensions of consciousness.

Global society faces unprecedented change, in living conditions, economic displacement, information and technology, and our natural environment. On one hand, we have seen amazing social evolution over the decades with technology allowing the individual to stay connected to families, information, and all points global. And yet with this pervasive means of connection we find profound loneliness, isolation, and an epidemic of depression and suicide. How can we make the connections that support a mutual flourishing?

We will examine the kinds of connections that transcend our individual selves, and reach our inner desire to be part of an interconnected world… perhaps to transform our current sense of the individual, community, and society, from independent to interdependent. More specifically, we will examine connection across the primary aspects of our lives – with:

Self, and the many selves in our amazing neural networks

Others, and the multiple communities we intersect

Nature, and the breadth of life forms that surround us

This year’s forum is designed not only to broaden curiosity, but to appreciate the energy that can only emerge with connection. It’s our attempt to leave attendees with more questions than they came in with and to provide methods to cultivate connection and make ourselves and our planet more alive, healthier and happier.

Register on our Website: https://www.btci.org/events- symposia-2021/international- forum-on-consciousness/

Registration fee is $150. Scholarships for fee assistance are available. Contact the BTC Institute: BTCI@BTCI.ORG or 608-277-2508.