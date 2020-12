media release: Consent & Prevent - live event on Facebook focusing on empowering young people to take control of their sexual health. We’ll be discussing consent in general and prevention, testing & treatment of HIV and other STIs.

Brought to you in collaboration with Planned Parenthood WI (PPWI). Panelists will include the UW Health PrEP Navigator, PPWI education coordinator, and teen facilitators from the PATCH Program. Q & A from audience.