media release: Conservation Lobby Day is back! We're excited for the return of our most impactful day of the year! Mark your calendar for April 25, 2023, 10:00am - 5:00pm, Best Western Premier Park Hotel, 22 S Carroll Street.

Hundreds of conservation voters will gather together in Madison to interact directly with their elected representatives in the legislature. You’ll visit and meet with them in person and make direct asks for their support of legislation and on issues that directly affect you and your community.

First, though, you’ll learn the basics of lobbying, hear from experts leading the fight for clean water, clean energy, and a healthy democracy, then head over to the capitol to meet your legislators face-to-face about the changes you want to see in Wisconsin. We’ll also hold special sessions at the hotel to deepen your perspectives on issues and learn even more about how we can change Wisconsin for the better. Then, of course, we celebrate at a local watering hole!

Stay tuned here and via email for updates! We'll have sign up forms soon and sponsorship opportunities posted, too. But, for now, mark April 25 on your calendars!

This is one of the best opportunities to meet your fellow Wisconsin Conservation Voters, especially those in your area. Conservation Lobby Day is your chance to share stories with one another and with your elected officials. When we share our collective experiences and concerns with our legislators they REALLY DO listen. We have successfully advocated for at least one policy change from every one of our past Conservation Lobby Days. The impact of this special day is huge.

This is how we build a movement – together with voices in unison! When conservation voters come together and advocate together for a healthy environment for everyone – they are a force to be reckoned with.

We’re all so excited to see you again or meet you for the first time. Come join us on April 25!