ONLINE: Conservation on Tap

press release: Thu., Nov. 19, 5:30-6:30pm

Get involved and get outdoors in Wisconsin: Cait Williamson, director of conservation programs, Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin

The Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin is the bridge connecting people who want to help with meaningful opportunities to make a lasting impact on Wisconsin’s land, waters, wildlife, and future stewards.

Join a Zoom conversation as Cait talks about ways to get involved and get outdoors with the Natural Resources Foundation, including the ever-popular field trip program, Wayfarers (nature experiences for young professionals), and the Great Wisconsin Birdathon.

Cait oversees the Foundation’s grant programs and initiatives for conservation and environmental education. Her work encompasses conservation science planning, partnership development, and capacity building. Cait has an MSC in environmental conservation from UW-Madison’s Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and a BA in biology and environmental studies from Lawrence University.

Bring your favorite Wisconsin beverage and turn your camera on or leave it off. We don't judge.