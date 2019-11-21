press release: Join us at Giant Jones Brewing Company (931 East Main Street Entrance on, S Brearly St Suite 9, Madison, WI 53703) on Thursday, November 21 at 5:30pm for our November Conservation on Tap! We are excited to hear from Matt Wallrath, who will discuss his graduate work with the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin on improving access to conservation grants to diverse and underserved communities around Madison, and his new role as an Invasive Species Project Coordinator and educator for the Upper Sugar River Watershed Association.