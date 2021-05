Conservation Park Tour

Press release: Cherokee Marsh - Mendota Unit and Meadow Ridge Conservation Park. Meet at Meadow Ridge Park, 4002 Meadow Valley Drive.

Volunteer efforts and deer population management are yielding a more sustainable plant community at these diverse sites.

Conservation Park Tours are a staff-guided, easy walk held seasonally at various conservation parks. These events are free to attend, family-friendly and no registration is required. Walks are held rain or shine.