Press release: The final Conservation Park Tour of the 2022 season culminates in the largest of our conservation parks. Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park, with its three separate and unique units, is nearly 1,000 acres in total. For this walking tour, we'll explore the North Unit. Arguably the most popular of the 21 designated conservation parklands. Much progress has been made in recent years in restoring oak savanna and oak woodlands at Cherokee Marsh. Increased fire management and invasive species removal efforts have transformed much of the uplands in the park. We’ll look at the results so far, and also look ahead to some plans for restoring wetlands as well.

Meeting Location: near the restroom building at the end of the gravel road. Travel on North Sherman Ave. to the gravel road and continue on the road circling to the parking lot and restroom building.

Conservation Park Tours are staff-guided, approx. 90-minute walks are held seasonally at various conservation parks on the 2nd Wednesday, May - October. The walks are held rain or shine, free to attend, easy-paced, and family-friendly. No registration is required. As is always prohibited in a conservation park, no pets are allowed.