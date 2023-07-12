Conservation Park Tour

media release: Moving downriver from the North Unit, we can observe different land uses and challenges for protecting the natural resources at this conservation park. Come and learn about efforts to maintain this habitat within the context of our modern landscape.

Conservation Park Tours are educational staff-guided walks held at various conservation parks on the 2nd Wednesday, May - October. Event starting times vary, depending on the sunset. and typically last about 90 minutes. Walks are held rain or shine, free to attend, easy-paced, and family-friendly. No registration is required. Most locations do NOT have restrooms. As always, dogs and pets are prohibited in all conservation parks.

NOTE: An event may be canceled or delayed due to inclement weather. This event posting will be updated.

See Conservation Parks for more.