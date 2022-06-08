Conservation Park Tour

Press release: This 30-acre tract is extremely valuable to resident wildlife and migratory birds. Renewed management efforts aim to restore and maintain herbaceous plant species while guiding forest succession.

Meet at Sandburg Park, approximately 3151 Sunbrook Road (east of Sandburg Elementary School).

Conservation Park Tours are staff-guided, approx. 90-minute walks are held seasonally at various conservation parks on the 2nd Wednesday, May - October. The walks are held rain or shine, free to attend, easy-paced, and family-friendly. No registration is required. As is always prohibited in a conservation park, no pets are allowed.