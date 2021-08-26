ONLINE: Conservation Summer Camp

media release: Regenerative agriculture is a multi-faceted, holistic philosophy based on the common principles of re-connecting people and land, building soil health, reducing or eliminating the use of harmful chemicals, growing diverse crops, fair labor practices, humane livestock management, innovative and efficient use of resources. Far from new, Indigenous people cultivated principles of farming in harmony with nature centuries ago. Join us to explore regenerative agriculture and learn strategies to heal the land and grow healthy food in a way that does not exploit people, animals, and the land. Connect with conservation experts, meet other inspiring Wisconsin women that share your love of the land and learn about NRCS resources to support your conservation goals.

Host: Alejandra Hernandez, Michael Fields Agricultural Institute

Conservation Summer Camp Lunch Series: Are you a Wisconsin women landowner ready to discover new ideas and resources to care for your land? Join women landowners from across the state who share your passion for stewarding the land on a virtual “summer camp” series bringing together expert advice, potential resources, and opportunity to connect and network with each other around the virtual campfire. Whatever your background, from beginners to experts, all women landowners are welcome and we want to hear your story. Feel free to bring your lunch. S’mores optional. Wisconsin Women in Conservation is hosting four sessions from May through August on the last Thursday of the month. Attend all four and receive the first Wisconsin Women in Conservation merit badge and be entered into a prize drawing.

Wisconsin Women in Conservation is a state-wide collaborative effort led by the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in partnership with Wisconsin Farmers Union, Renewing the Countryside and the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service (MOSES). A three-year multi-faceted project funded by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), WiWiC brings together Wisconsin women landowners to connect and learn about conservation practices, resources, and funding opportunities.