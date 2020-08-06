ONLINE: Conservation Technology: Fun With Databases and Maps to Ensure a Future for Cranes Around the World

RSVP: Join International Crane Foundation for our webinar with with Geospatial and Information Services Manager Dorn Moore.

Since 1995, the International Crane Foundation has been using geospatial tools to help us understand the ranges, habitats and the ecology of cranes around the world. Collecting these critical data involves a host of technology tools that have evolved over the years. In this webinar, we will talk about a few of the technologies we use to ensure a future for cranes. We will also discuss how we’re adapting that data to inform policy, collaborate with other researchers and inspire enthusiastic craniacs. Join us for a quick dive into how geospatial technology helps us save cranes around the world.