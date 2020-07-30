ONLINE: Conserving Whooping Cranes and Their African Cousins, the Wattled Crane: A Journey of Differences, Similarities and Stories From Those Entrusted With Their Protection
RSVP: Join International Crane Foundation for our webinar with North America Program Crane Analyst Hillary Thompson and Drakensberg Coordinator Lara Jordan on Thursday, July 30, at 11 a.m. Central Time.
Register for the webinar here: https://savingcranes.zoom.
Two large, rare crane species on two continents – Wattled and Whooping Cranes – faced alarming declines. Wattled Crane numbers in South Africa plummeted in the mid to late 20th century to a little more than 200 birds, mainly due to habitat loss through afforestation and agriculture. Unfortunately, Whooping Crane numbers plummeted even further than that of their African cousin to a mere 21 birds in the 1940s, due to hunting and habitat loss.
This webinar will showcase the efforts
Sponsored by Eleanor and Leigh Hoagland in appreciation of the superb International Crane Foundation global team.