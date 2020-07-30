ONLINE: Conserving Whooping Cranes and Their African Cousins, the Wattled Crane: A Journey of Differences, Similarities and Stories From Those Entrusted With Their Protection

RSVP: Join International Crane Foundation for our webinar with North America Program Crane Analyst Hillary Thompson and Drakensberg Coordinator Lara Jordan on Thursday, July 30, at 11 a.m. Central Time.

Register for the webinar here: https://savingcranes.zoom. us/webinar/register/ 6715953605836/WN_ MH41gpNqSwWGkxG_K6hK0A

Two large, rare crane species on two continents – Wattled and Whooping Cranes – faced alarming declines. Wattled Crane numbers in South Africa plummeted in the mid to late 20th century to a little more than 200 birds, mainly due to habitat loss through afforestation and agriculture. Unfortunately, Whooping Crane numbers plummeted even further than that of their African cousin to a mere 21 birds in the 1940s, due to hunting and habitat loss.

This webinar will showcase the efforts undertaken to successfully reverse these declines and how the similarities and differences between the two species and their biology have influenced the conservation actions to save them. With stories directly from the field staff entrusted with the work to conserve these two iconic cranes, we will learn about the role of aerial surveys, satellite tracking, color banding and the monitoring of breeding and non-breeding birds, in their conservation on two continents. We will highlight the critical threats to each species across the landscape on which they depend. Also, we will discuss what, as a global organization, we are doing to reduce these threats, and how, together, we are providing space for these cranes to continue dancing on the grasslands of South Africa and in the marshes of North America.

Sponsored by Eleanor and Leigh Hoagland in appreciation of the superb International Crane Foundation global team.