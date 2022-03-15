ONLINE: Considering COVID, Children and Community

press release: Over 11,000 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19. Many more have suffered illness due to the virus. After two years battling COVID, uncertainty about our shared future remains. What is certain, though, is that Wisconsin is in need of information and healing as we continue to cope with the pandemic and its effects. Medical researchers in our state have been working hard over the past two years to mediate this complex public health crisis and to move us on towards a healthier future. To gather and share their wisdom, the Wisconsin Academy presents “COVID Two Years On,” a series of conversations with researchers in the field about the challenges and triumphs they’ve experienced and about the new insights they’ve gained working on COVID-related research.

March 15 | 7-8:15 pm

Dr. Navsaria talks about the science of how stressors affect children and how the pandemic has specifically created challenges for families. He will discuss the power of protective strategies at the micro-, meso-, and macro- levels to not only ameliorate stress, but to enable children to flourish and thrive.

All talks are free and hosted as webinars over Zoom. Pre-registration is required; a join link will be sent to the email you provide.