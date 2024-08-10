Constellations

media release: An instant of connection unfurls infinite possibilities – a single moment that explodes into shards, each projecting its own unique outcome. Every new relationship is exquisite in its promise. Whether it blazes on or burns out, it is unique to the people who share it. Love, after all, is the ultimate mind-bender, flowing through countless embodiments from beginning to end. Or to infinity. Or to any of the endless in-betweens – romantic, infuriating, dangerous, funny and ultimately, utterly human. A kaleidoscopic look at love, and the everyday decisions that echo endlessly through time. Running August 10 - September 28.

Featuring Phoebe González, Casey Hoekstra

Contains adult themes & language.