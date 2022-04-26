Youth Construction Career Fair
Madison Labor Temple 1602 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: Join WRTP | BIG STEP for a construction career fair this MONTH on Tuesday, April 26 at the MADISON LABOR TEMPLE located at 1602 S. Park St., Madison, WI from 3-7PM!
If you are not currently working or looking for a better job, this is the place to be. We will have over 15 contractors/employers all ready to speak to you about their open positions! Please register in advance.
Please contact Stephanie if you want to be registered or if you have any other questions! (608) 419-0325 or smoreno@wrtp.org