ONLINE: Construction Workforce Diversity Alliance Annual Meeting

media release: Attend the Construction Workforce Diversity Alliance (CDWA) Annual Meeting for great networking, workforce resources, and industry updates.

✔ Learn how CWDA can help with your workforce needs and AA/EEO efforts.

✔ Updates and networking with multiple construction focused workforce development programs.

✔ Hear from the Dane County Executive.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND? Contractors, workforce development professionals, public officials, and others interested in building our region's construction trades workforce.

Prior involvement with CWDA is NOT required.

FEATURED SPEAKER: Dane County Executive Joe Parisi

The mission of CWDA is to work together to increase and improve access, recruitment, training and retention of women and people of color in construction trade careers.