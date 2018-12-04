Consumer Reports Online

press release: The library offers a host of online databases, Consumer Reports among them. Through the library, you can gain access to expanded content beyond what appears in the printed magazine. This class will show you how.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.