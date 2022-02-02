ONLINE: Consuming Happiness: Research and Application

press release: The first lecture in our ongoing Scholar for Life series, in partnership with Badger Talks! This talk explains how you CAN buy happiness, if you know how to spend your money right (think experiences, relationships and time — not the latest gadget). Presented by Christine Whelan, clinical professor in the UW-Madison School of Human Ecology.

*Please register to receive the Zoom link before the event

Dr. Christine B. Whelan’s motto is “not for school but for life we learn.” Dr. Whelan teaches classes on Consuming Happiness, Belonging & Purpose and Finance & Families. She is the author of four applied research books, including The Big Picture: A Guide to Finding Your Purpose in Life (2016). Dr. Whelan has been published in the New York Times, Washington Post and USA Today, among many others, and is a frequent guest on national and local television and radio.