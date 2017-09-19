Contemporary Left Antisemitism

UW Social Sciences Building, 1180 Observatory Dr., Madison, Wisconsin

David Hirsh (Goldsmiths, University of London)

Tuesday, September 19, 2017, 2:00 - 3:15 pm

8417 Sewell Social Sciences, 1180 Observatory Drive

Sponsored and supported by the Center for European Studies. Co-sponsored by the Department of Sociology and the George L. Mosse / Laurence A. Weinstein Center for Jewish Studies.

8417 Sewell Social Sciences
