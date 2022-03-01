ONLINE: A Conversation on Voting Equity for Voters with Disabilities

media release: The Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired, the League of Women Voters, and Disability Rights Wisconsin will co-host a Facebook livestream about the efforts of the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition to make sure all people with disabilities have access to their right to vote.

The stream will be from 2-3pm and hosted on the Disability Rights Wisconsin Facebook page. View the Facebook event page here.

The event will feature Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition partners, including Barbara Beckert of Disability Rights Wisconsin, Denise Jess of Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired, and Eileen Newcomer of League of Women Voters of Wisconsin. They will discuss the work of the Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition to reduce barriers to voting for people with all disabilities. This conversation will be moderated by former Wisconsin Public Radio host Joy Cardin.

Also on March 1, you can maximize your Big Share donation’s impact by giving during the Disability Rights Wisconsin Power Hours from 10am to 11am and from 2pm to 3pm!

We’re so grateful that TASC is providing a generous match challenge up to $1,500 from 10-11am! That means that during that hour TASC will match every dollar we receive in donations, as long as we reach a total of $1,500 in donations.

We have a second match hour sponsored by our Executive Director, Lea Kitz! She will match donations up to $1,000 during our power hour from 2-3pm. Let’s make her pay!