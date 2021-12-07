ONLINE: Conversations about Conservation

press release: Join us for our second Conversations About Conservation of the season: Apple Pollination in Wisconsin and Beyond

! We will be holding these virtual events on the first Tuesday of each month from 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM.

We will be joined by Olivia Bernauer who is an expert on apple orchard pollination. Olivia is a pollination biologist working as a postdoctoral researcher at UW Madison. She grew up in Middleton and obtained her B.S. in Biology at UW Madison followed by a M.S. in Entomology from the University of Maryland, College Park where she worked with citizen scientists to study the floral preferences of bees and butterflies. Olivia then obtained her Ph.D. in Entomology from the University of Western Sydney in Australia where her work focused on apple pollination and native pollinator biology.

Pollination is a key step in apple production in Wisconsin and around the globe. Insects are the most important pollinators for apple and increased pollination to apple flowers can lead to an increase in both fruit set and quality. In this Conversation about Conservation, Olivia will first talk about apple pollination in Wisconsin, highlighting important insect pollinators, and discussing some recent studies on apple pollination in the state. For the second half of her talk, Olivia will be discussing some of the research she did during her PhD studying apple pollination and pollinator foraging behavior in Australia.