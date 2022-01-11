ONLINE: Conversations about Conservation
press release: Join us for our first Conversations About Conservation of the new year: Environmental Health and Ecological Justice! We will be holding these virtual events on the first Tuesday of each month from 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM.
We will be joined by Patricia Loew, a Professor at the Medill School of Journalism and the Director of the Center for Native American & Indigenous Research. She will be discussing Environmental Health and Ecological Justice.
