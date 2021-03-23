ONLINE: Conversations about Conservation

press release: Join Larry Kruckman from Stewart Lake County Park and Dave Lonsdorf from Prairie Moraine County Park as they discuss the new initiative, Interactive Watershed Trails! Through this initiative, you can choose your own adventure in the watershed that will take you on an outdoor learning and exploring experience at parks near you. With Interactive Watershed Trails, you can Download the GeoTourist App or print the map, head on out to a designated park, and follow along the marked trail! As you walk along the path, you will be prompted to stop at sites to listen to or read about the ecological importance or historical context. Dave and Larry will be sharing on the historical and ecological importance of a few of the sites along the trails in their respective parks. You won’t want to miss their insight into these parks!

The Virtual Conversations About Conservation series provides a forum where the public engages experts in an informal, two-way conversation about important issues of the day relating specifically to the Upper Sugar River Watershed in southwest Dane County. Speakers provide 15 or 20-minutes of opening remarks, then the floor is opened for questions, creating room for the audience join the conversation. The result is a dynamic, engaging community gathering.

This series of conversations is always free, fun and open to everyone! We hope you’ll join us virtually for Conversations About Conservation!