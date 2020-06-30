ONLINE: Conversations about Immigration in our Community

press release: Community members are invited to the final two events of the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service’s Public Issues Series on immigration. Because of COVID-19, the event, which had been scheduled for March 30, will now be presented as a free, online event on these two dates:

Tuesday, June 30 or Tuesday, July 14, 7-8:30 p.m.

The 90-minute “community conversations” will be presented in a deliberative dialogue format. Using a National Issues Forum guide, trained moderators will lead small Zoom conversations about where we have common ground and what we should do as a community to address immigration.

“Our first immigration event provided a historical background on immigration in Wisconsin as well as recent immigration policy in the U.S. from two experts. The second event showed the impact of immigration in central Wisconsin, as told from the personal stories of a 15-member community panel,” said Julie Bunczak, WIPPS program manager. “The final two events will be community deliberations, allowing for small group discussion about immigration in a candid but civil, nonpartisan environment.”

This is a free event, but registration in advance is required. Virtual seats are filling up fast. To register go to: wipps.org/addressing- immigration/.

For more information on the virtual community conversations on immigration, visit wipps.org or email info@wipps.org.

The WIPPS Public Issues Series is made possible through the support of Dean Dietrich, Kevin Hermening and Dr. Fernando “Fritz” Riveron, three civically engaged community members who are committed to nonpartisan, educational programming.