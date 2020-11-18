Cook it Forward Fundraiser

media release: WisCan Crowler Fundraiser for Cook it Forward by WI Brewing Co. & Lake Louie: Mon, Nov 16 - Sat,  Nov 28

Wisconsin brewing Co,. & Lake Louie are selling fresh draft beer in 25.4oz crowlers for contactless pick-up at the brewery in Verona. $3.00 of every can sold and ALL tips will be donated to Madison’s Cook it Forward.

https://www.facebook.com/events/708123323162625

Cook it Forward is a program that raises money for local restaurants to produce safe healthy meals delivered to community members in need!

