Cook it Forward Fundraisers

media release: Gift Certificate Sale to Benefit Cook it Forward by Banzo, now - Dec 31: Banzo restaurant is donating 10% of their gift certificate sales from the month of December to Cook it Forward, a program that provides food to our community through local restaurants. Send an e-gift card online - OR get one the old fashioned way by calling 📞 608-441-2002. https://www.facebook.com/ BanzoMadison/posts/ 3620357714653645

Cook it Forward Cocktail Kits by Mint Mark, now- Dec 31: Buy a Vodka Gimlet Cocktail Kit from Mint Mark during December and Absolut Vodka will be donating $5 of every kit purchase to Cook it Forward to provide meals to those who are experiencing food insecurity. https://www.instagram.com/p/ CIYhO0VDu3C/

Cocktail for Cook it Forward by Settle Down Tavern, now- Dec 31: $1 from every A bsolut Vodka cocktail sold in December will be donated to Madison's non profit meal delivery project Cook it Forward as part of the Absolut December to Remember giving campaign. https://www.instagram.com/p/ CIY7x-MD22H/