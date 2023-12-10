Cookie Walk
to
media release: Attendees will explore downtown retail businesses and shops in a seasonally FUN way – with cookies! You'll enjoy cookie samples and cookie decorating demonstrations at participating businesses in the district. Participating businesses will offer a sale, special or featured item.
Tickets available on sale NOW find them here!
- This event is open to all ages. Children under 2 are FREE.
- Tickets are $7 a person or $20 for a family four pack.
- Your ticket purchase automatically enters you to win a Downtown Madison Shopping Spree!
Follow along on Facebook here!
Participating Businesses
Art Gecko
Best Wester Premier Park Hotel & the Post
Boulders Climbing Gym
Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream
D'Vino
Downtown Madison Visitor Center
Fontana Sports
Lake City Books
Little Luxuries
Madame Chu Delicacies
Parthenon Gyros
The Soap Opera
Teddywedgers
University Book Store
Wisconsin Cheese Mart