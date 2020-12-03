ONLINE: Cookies with a Cop

media release: Join your neighbors and Police Officers Kraig Kalka and Kenneth Brown for a conversation about recent events in Madison's downtown neighborhoods.

The event will be held on December 3rd, via Zoom. Discussion will begin at 7:00 PM and conclude at 8:00 PM.

The event will begin with brief introductions of the police representatives, then proceed to questions submitted to the organizers prior to and during the meeting. Attendees will be able to submit questions to the organizers by email at Info@CapitolNeighborhoods.org before the meeting or through the Zoom chat feature during the event. Attendees are strongly encouraged to email questions or concerns prior to the event in order to help facilitate a more productive meeting. If we have extra time after our submitted questions are answered, we may open the event to follow-up Q&A from attendees. In that event, we will ask that folks limit their questions and comments to three minutes per person in order to ensure that other neighbors also have the opportunity to speak.

We hope you can join us!