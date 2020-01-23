Cooking Club

Neighborhood House 29 S. Mills St., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: An hour of cooking/baking for kids 7-17, taught by a university student. If there are dietary restrictions, they will be accounted for. Each kid will get to have some of what they make that day. 

Thursdays 3:30-4:30 PM January 23-May 7, Neighborhood House 29 S Mills St., Madison 53715

Price: FREE! RSVP: thru email, programs@neighborhoodhousemadison.org

608-255-5337
