media release: Join Inga Witscher, host of the PBS television series Around the Farm Table, for an educational and entertaining cooking demonstration. Inga will be making Irish Soda Bread using locally grown and milled flour. Special guests, Rochelle and Evan Schnadt, farmer owners of Heartland Craft Grains in Lodi, will join Inga to talk about their farm and farming techniques. Learn about Wisconsin agriculture and find out how to turn local, seasonal ingredients into delicious dishes.

Rochelle & Evan Schnadt raise unique grains on their family farm and offer a variety of products from their farmstead mill, Heartland Craft Grains, in Lodi, WI. Their farm practices focus on creating healthier soil, in turn growing nutrient-dense and flavorful grains to be enjoyed in the kitchen with family and friends. Their homegrown grains range from blue and polenta corns, to ancient grains (like spelt and einkorn), and modern oats and wheat for pantry staples. To learn more about Heartland Craft Grains and see a full list of products, visit CraftGrainsWI.com.