Cooksville Acoustic Fest w/ Todd May & Shane Sweeney

Hailing from Columbus, Ohio, Todd May and Shane Sweeney are frequent tour partners. These singer/songwriters, along with Mark Lefebvre of Milwaukee, will be stopping in Cooksville, WI, a quaint historic village just 25 minutes south of Madison and 1 1/2 hours west of Milwaukee, for Cooksville Acoustic Fest 2022. This event will be held in the Cooksville Community Center, an 1886, fully-restored, one-room schoolhouse, surrounded by several other 1800's homes.

This one-night show will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022. Doors open at 7:00 PM, with the show at 8:00 PM. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance through Venmo or Paypal (see details below) or with cash at the door. Attendees must bring their own beverage and cooler.

About the artists:Todd May's "day job" is guitarist for Lydia Loveless, but he's also had a long and storied solo career, releasing his first album in 2012. His music has been described as "grizzled, melody-addled Americana". His releases include LTD, Rickenbacker Girls, The Little Record That Couldn't, and Let's Go Get Lost. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZNwn-VaqP4

Shane Sweeney, the bassist for Columbus's Two Cow Garage, is a touring juggernaut, both with the band and solo. He logs hundreds of miles and 200-plus dates each year (pre-pandemic). In addition to seven albums with the band, Shane has three solo releases since 2010, including The Lost Art of Living, The Finding Time, and Complex Ecosystems. His songs are heartfelt, sincere and powerful, and he's a wonderful storyteller. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEOfb4vFgMg

Special guest Mark Lefebvre is a talented singer/songwriter from Milwaukee, whose four-plus decades as a guitarist are evident in the melodic riffs that accompany his whimsical lyrics. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcS2VDgYQQw