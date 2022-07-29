media release: The National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin’s COOL BEANS ADVENTURE, formerly Capital City Run/Walk, will be a virtual event. We will celebrate the Transplant Games of America being held in San Diego, California, on six special days, July 29 – August 3, by participation in Do-It-Your-Way activities mirroring events in the Transplant Games like badminton and Zumba! The Transplant Games of America are much like the international Olympic Games except the participants are transplant recipients and living donors. The Cool Beans Adventure’s participants are anyone touched by organ, eye and tissue donation or kidney disease, persons wanting to increase awareness of the need for organ, eye and tissue donation or just someone wanting to support the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin and their own health and fitness by participating in some fun activities while advocating for those we serve.

For more details about the Cool Beans Adventure, formerly Capital City 5K Run/Walk, visit the Cool Beans Adventure website.

If you would also like to participate in a separate in-person event, the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin has been chosen as the Charity Partner for the Bodies Race Company’s Summer Sizzler on Saturday, July 30 to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It is a fun race for getting that timed 5K or 10K race in AND supporting the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin. A separate registration is needed to participate in the Bodies Race Company’s Summer Sizzler – Milwaukee run/walk as it is a third party event. Participation in the Summer Sizzler Run/Walk can also be done virtually.

Registration for the Cool Beans Adventure and the Summer Sizzler – Milwaukee Run/Walk is open. Be sure to use the code KIDNEY when registering for the Summer Sizzler Run/Walk to show you are supporting the National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin.